CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- An overturned tractor trailer caused delays on I-91 south on the Middletown/Cromwell line.
The Dept. of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 21 and 20.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m., but several miles of delays continued as of 5 p.m.
All lanes reopened as of 10 p.m.
LIFE STAR responded to the crash, however the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Idiots going northbound couldn't help but stop to take a look... Seriously people. You survived because... you weren't involved. Don't cause the next one being stupid.
