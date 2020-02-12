Overturned tractor trailer

An overturned tractor trailer caused traffic delays on I-95 north in North Stonington Wednesday morning.

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Heavy delays were reported on Interstate 95 north in North Stonington because of an overturned tractor trailer.

According to the Department of Transportation, it happened between exits 92 and 93 on Wednesday morning.

State police said they were on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

