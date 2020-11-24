HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A tractor trailer crash shut down part of I-91 south in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.
The tractor trailer, which was carrying lumber, crashed and rolled over around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The highway was closed between exits 29A and 27, but one lane has reopened. However, heavy delays were still being reported two hours later.
Connecticut State Police said the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to contact police at 860-534-1000.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
