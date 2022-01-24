An overturned truck caused delays on an overpass that leads to Interstate 84 in East Hartford on Monday morning.

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An overturned truck is causing delays on an overpass that leads to Interstate 84 in East Hartford.

Overturned truck

The Department of Transportation said an overturned truck on Roberts Street by the I-84 eastbound ramps caused delays the morning of Jan. 24.

The Department of Transportation called it an overturned bucket truck on Roberts Street by the I-84 eastbound ramps.

The DOT warned drivers to expect lane closures.

The crash was first reported around 8:35 a.m. on Monday.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.