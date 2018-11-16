EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A wildlife expert with the help of East Windsor police rescued an owl that became stuck in netting of a batting cage.
It happened at East Windsor High School.
Police said they were called there on Friday morning.
They enlisted the help of someone who works with wildlife. Together, they freed the bird.
It was able to fly away on its own and appeared to be unharmed.
