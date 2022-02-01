EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A fast-moving fire at a shopping complex with apartments in East Lyme remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the Midway Plaza on Flanders Road on Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt.

A large turnout of fire companies made a quick stop. The owner and tenants said they were thankful for that.

Flames ripped through the roof of a two-story section of the complex just before 5 p.m.

Tenants in the three apartments safely escaped as firefighters from several companies from throughout the region responded.

“My contractors [are] here, my insurance company just called,” said Joe DiBuono, the building’s owner. “They’re sending their investigators, so we’re going to shore up the roof [so] no more damage comes in from the rain, and fortunately there might only be three commercial units effected.”

There are 20 stores in the complex. Most have reopened.

Restoration work is underway.