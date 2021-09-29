EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The owner of an assisted living facility where two employees overdosed on fentanyl earlier this month was arrested.

According to police, Timothy Conroy's facility, Caroline Manor on Clark Avenue in East Haven, lacked necessary safety measures.

2 assisted living facility employees overdose on fentanyl; patients left alone EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - East Haven Police are investigating after two assisted living facility employees accidently overdosed on fentanyl.

"Fire Marshal Charles A. Miller put forth exhaustive effort in the enforcement action, coordinating with Department of Public Health life safety officials and the Ombudsman’s office," said Chief Matt Marcarelli, East Haven Fire Department. "The life safety violations, which included required exits, which had been removed, were deemed serious enough to require voluntary relocation of some occupants. Since no corrective action was taken since the initial inspection, coupled with the recent events (employee overdose incident on Sept. 22) required expedited action by the housing court. Some of the occupants of the facility require assistance and may have impediments to self evacuating. Because of their conditions adequate exits in the event of an emergency situation are a necessity. We discovered that exits were deliberately removed without going through the approval process.”

Miller requested a re-inspection following the overdose incident.

That's when they found that Conroy did nothing to correct what was wrong.

Conroy, who lives in Higganum, was arrested on Tuesday without incident.

He was brought to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

There, he was charged with violation of fire safety code and was released on a $20,000 bond.

Conroy was given a court date of Nov. 23 in New Haven.

A male and a female, both of whom work at Caroline Manor, needed Narcan when firefighters responded to the overdose call on Sept. 22.

No patients were hurt during the incident.

The investigation into that case remains ongoing.