WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, the Collings Foundation is asking the FAA for a renewal of their flight program.

The Collings Foundation is asking for its Living History Flight Experiences Program to be renewed so it can continue to charge for flight tours on its vintage planes.

Last Wednesday, seven people aboard the company’s B-17 bomber lost their lives in a fiery crash at the airport.

Seven others were injured.

Following the crash, the company announced it was suspending its flight operations and the Wings of Freedom Tour for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Collings Foundation said its mission continues to remain steadfast in making history come alive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.