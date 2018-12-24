HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A police investigation is underway in Hamden after a man shot and killed his dog that had attacked another dog.
It happened in the area of Brook Street and Wintergreen Avenue on Sunday.
Police said a man was walking his dog in a nearby park.
Another resident, who was with three children, entered the park with a dog.
That’s when the man’s dog attacked the other dog, causing serious injuries.
The man used a legally licensed handgun to shoot the dog, which died.
Police said the man acknowledged that he thought his dog might attack the children.
An investigation is ongoing.
