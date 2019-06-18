MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- There are some new developments about what led up to the closure of a chain of medical offices in eastern CT.
The owners of InHealth Connecticut are fighting a handful of lawsuits in the state, along with a complaint from Securities Regulators in Massachusetts.
A year before closing InHealth Connecticut, the owners of the medical chain found themselves the subject of this complaint from Massachusetts regulators.
The complaint accuses the owners of InHealth of lying about profits and hiding past legal troubles of one of the owners.
“Most businessmen that I’m aware have a five-year plan. I don’t think they had a five-minute plan, because everything was fires being put out every day,” said Geoffrey Burnham, who was a physician’s assistant in the Mystic office.
He worked there until April, when he said one of the company’s executives came in an abruptly closed the office.
Just days later, the company also closed offices in Norwich and Windham.
The decision came suddenly for employees and patients of the three offices.
“It’s really devastating to both doctor west and myself, and we know it is to the patients,” Burnham said.
Closure came a year after Securities Regulators working for the Secretary of the Commonwealth in Massachusetts filed a complaint against ARO Equity, the company that owns InHealth Connecticut.
The complaint accused ARO Equity and its executives of lying to investors claiming InHealth Connecticut and other assets were turning profits.
The complaint also says ARO Equity didn’t tell investors about past violations of Thomas Renison.
Federal regulators in 2014 barred Renison from associating with investment firms after a violation in Maine.
The Massachusetts complaint claims another man, Timothy Allcott, helped hide Renison’s involvement.
Attempts to reach out to Renison on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Allcott also couldn’t be reached but said on Monday that lawyers advised him not to answer any questions.
Massachusetts regulators also claim in the complaint quote with little to no actual return on the fund’s investments, monthly returns to ARO Equity investors are paid using fund raised from other investors, the classic hallmark of a Ponzi scheme.
InHealth Connecticut is also the subject of at least four lawsuits accusing the company of not paying its bills.
Now the chain is closed.
Burnham is going to work for Yale New Haven Hospital, while Dr. Edmund West, who owned the practice, plans to work for Hartford Healthcare.
West declined to be interviewed.
In the meantime, Burnham is trying to help his former patients get their records. The delay is keeping some of them from getting necessary treatment.
“A lot of doctors won’t make an appointment for you until they get the records. And if they don’t get records for months and then they have a thing, these people could be put off for six months or more,” Burnham said.
