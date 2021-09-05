ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking for the men wanted in connection with a home invasion.
State Police say troopers had responded to 40 Windermere Village Road in the town of Ellington just before 4 Saturday morning after receiving a call from the occupants.
According to investigators, three Hispanic men in all black clothing broke into their home and tied up all of the occupants.
At some point, one of the suspects held a gun to one of the residents' head and demanded money.
The suspects were able to get away with $45,000 in cash and about $100,000 worth of jewelry.
None of the occupants were injured.
State Police said the residents of the home own and run a jewelry store in Wethersfield.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police Detective Hickey out of Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3233 and reference case number 2100363961.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.