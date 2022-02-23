TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Oliver Wolcott Technical High School (OWTS) is celebrating Black History with recipes from one of the oldest African American cookbooks.
“What Mrs. Fisher Knows About Southern Cooking” is believed to be the first cookbook by an African American.
Abby Fisher was enslaved, she later moved to San Francisco as a free woman.
While she didn’t know how to read or write, she found a way to get her book of recipes published.
OWTS students found a way to merge the past with the present. They are also using Chef Carla Hall’s new age cookbook.
“We wanted to take some of the dishes and show off to the teachers some things they may not have seen so they could understand some of the cultures they may not know about,” said student Haley Cogley.
By incorporating tradition with new age techniques, they created this soulful menu for black history month.
“I choose the pulled pork plate from Carla hall’s book as well because overall it just embodies what southern cuisine has,” said student Gregory Cabral-Delacruz.
The student’s aren’t just replicating recipes. Their pots and pans are filled with cultural collisions, blending flavors and textures.
"What I try to do in culinary is blend a little history and geography a little to show the kids countries that border other countries, the influences," said Michael McDowell, Chef Instructor.
They also draw from their own creativity.
“I bring in my experience and we also like to pull in our student experience as well so they’re all coming from different backgrounds,” said Chef Instructor Eddie Dwyer.
After taking inspiration from a book from 1881 and a book from 2018, here are some of the final results, jambalaya and catfish po boy, two great dishes to celebrate black history month.
