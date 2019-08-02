OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Quaker Farms Fire Company in Oxford is looking for the person(s) who destroyed the field at the high school on Thursday night.
The fire company took to Facebook Friday morning, saying someone destroyed a back field after a fireworks display was held during a carnival.
The Quaker Farms Fire Company hosts the carnival at the high school every year.
In the Facebook post, fire company officials said for use of the school they are responsible for maintaining the grounds.
“We are now responsible for fixing this and it is going to cost QFFC more money to re-sod the field than we make in profit for our entire yearly carnival,” they said.
The Oxford fire department is a volunteer organization.
“We give countless hours of our time to save life and property. We miss dinner with our families, events, holidays, and at any time needed we respond to the town’s calls, including losing sleep when we have to get up to go to our daily jobs the next day. This is extremely disheartening and disappointing to say the least,” the post said.
Anyone with information about who may have done this should contact the fire department or police department.
