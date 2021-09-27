MADRID, ME (WFSB) - An Oxford man has died after a crash Monday in Maine.
According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, 47-year-old Sebastian Constantini was riding his ATV down an incline beside his brother and a friend, both of whom were also on ATVs, when he suddenly lost control and drove off a wooden bridge.
Constantini, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV and later died at the scene after suffering serious head and neck injuries.
The three were on their way back to the Saddleback Inn after a day of riding.
Officials say speed played a factor in the crash.
