OXFORD, CT (WFSB) -- CT State Police arrested an Oxford teacher who is accused of failing to report suspected child abuse.
On Wednesday, police arrested 48-year-old Jeffrey Giovacchino.
He was arrested on a warrant resulting from an investigation where he allegedly failed to report a suspected child abuse case at Oxford High School, where he was a mandated reporter.
The abuse was reported about two years ago, police said.
According to the arrest warrant, Giovacchino was a teacher at the time of the incident. His current position at the school at the time is unknown.
He was charged with failure to report child abuse and was released on a $10,000 bond.
He’s expected to appear in court at the end of the month.
Anyone with information on this investigation should contact police at (203) 888-4353.
