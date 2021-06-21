Oyster farmers say business is booming

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Oysters are a hot commodity for seafood lovers right now, and oyster farmers are having the time of their life.
At the helm of the farming operating at Mystic Oysters is 45-year veteran Jim Markow. Mystic Oysters seeds 50 acres off Mystic, harvesting thousands of pounds of fresh oysters each year, selling even more since the pandemic.
“We’ve had a lot of the restaurants just come out of the woodwork, where they need product,” Markow said.
The oyster business is booming, and the product is craved at farmer’s markets and local restaurants, like the nearby Engine Room.
“The pandemic opened people’s eyes to the importance of eating and shopping locally,” said Dan Meiser, restaurateur of Oyster Club and the Engine Room.
Mark Harrell is the captain at Mystic Oysters, and on Monday he was overseeing one of the seven full time employees sorting and packaging boxes of oysters bound for Philadelphia.
“Our wholesale markets, they’ve gone through the roof, our direct sales to restaurants have gone through the roof, even our retail sales right here at our shop in Noank have been ecstatic,” Harrell said.
Right now, Mystic Oysters bills itself as one of the biggest suppliers of oysters, and the demand just grows and grows, like the microscopic seedling oysters.
“The whole idea is that we can grow enough that we can be the biggest volume supplier this side of Connecticut,” Harrell said.
