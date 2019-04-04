UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Getting aboard the crazy train will have to wait until next year.
Ozzy Osbourne is postponing all of his 2019 tour dates, including one at Mohegan Sun.
According to the casino, Osbourne is recovering from an injury he suffered while dealing with a recent bout of pneumonia. He fell at his home in Los Angeles and aggravated a years-old injury.
He'll be recovering under a doctor's care in Los Angeles.
“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates," Osbourne said in a statement. "Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day. I will fully recover. I will finish my tour. I will be back!”
Mohegan Sun said the rescheduled date for the concert is June 20, 2020.
The show was originally planned for June 22, 2019.
More information, including tickets, can be found on Mohegan Sun's website here.
