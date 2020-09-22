FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - P.F. Chang's China Bistro at the Westfarms Mall in Farmington is laying off up to 75 workers.
The restaurant said it has been losing money as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took a big hit when the mall closed for a couple of months earlier this year.
While Westfarms has reopened, its hours remain limited.
P.F. Chang's said it can't afford to continue to pay all of its workers without knowing when hours will go back to normal.
