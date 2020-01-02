SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A fugitive from Pennsylvania was arrested in Connecticut with the help of a couple of police departments.
Carl Roberts, 26, was arrested on New Year's Eve with the help of the Shelton and Derby police departments.
Roberts was wanted by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment.
Shelton police said they received a tip that he was staying at a home in the city.
When they found him, he was taken into custody without incident.
Police said he was charged in Connecticut as being a fugitive from justice. He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.