WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to the former Westport home of James Comey after a suspicious package was found.
The package was received at the home on Westway Road on Wednesday, however the current homeowner did not check the mail until Thursday morning.
With the recent suspicious package events that have been happening, Stamford’s bomb squad was called to the scene as a precaution, police said.
The bomb squad was able to determine the package was nothing of concern.
The package had been addressed to Comey, the former FBI director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.