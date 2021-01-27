NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has hurt many businesses in the past 12 months, including farm wineries.
A proposal is now being pushed by lobbyists and some lawmakers to sell wine in grocery stores in an effort to help them.
However, it could end up hurting small package stores.
Gary Trombley, who owns two liquor stores and employs 24 people, said if the local Stop and Shop starts selling wine, it’ll hurt his bottom line.
“They’re not in business to sell wine. They’re just using that as a drawer to get someone to come into the store to buy other products,” Trombley said.
On Tuesday, some state lawmakers, backed by grocery store lobbyists, pitched the proposal to allow grocery stores to sell wine.
The Connecticut Package Store Association said this could cause 600 to 700 stores to fold, most of which are family owned and operated.
“It’s a vibrant retail sector where the owner and his family, in many cases, are on premises most of the 80 hours a week that the stores are open,” said Carrol Hughes.
The proposal to have wine sold in grocery stores, allotting 10 percent space, is designed to benefit Connecticut farm wineries, like Holmberg Winery in Gales Ferry.
“If it’s something that helps a farm in the State of Connecticut, we’re for it,” said Russell Holmberg, winery manager.
However, some consumers said the grocery chains don’t need it.
“Some places are so knowledgeable; you learn a lot. I don’t think you’d get that in a grocery store really,” said Joann Heller, of Uncasville.
Throughout the pandemic, studies have shown that liquor store sales have been up.
