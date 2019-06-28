HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Now that the legislative session is over, several new laws will go into effect on Monday, July 1.
One major law is regarding paid family and medical leave.
Connecticut workers will now be given more access to paid and medical leave.
This bill almost never made it this far because of its controversial nature.
Gov. Ned Lamont was even close to vetoing it and the bill was scrutinized by both political parties.
Lamont said he supported the bill after the size of the commission was reduced and he was given the power to select the majority of the members.
The pot of money will be funded through a payroll tax of half a percent from every Connecticut employee.
Under the new law, employees will have up to 12 weeks off, and compensation ranges from 55 to 90 percent, based on a person's salary.
Another law that will go into effect is one that allows students over the age of 6 to apply sunscreen before outdoor activities at school, as long as a note is provided to the school nurse.
For the full list of laws set to go into effect on July 1, click here.
