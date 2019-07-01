HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several new Connecticut laws took effect on Monday.
Among the dozens of bills that were signed were the state budget, paid family medical leave, young children being able to self-apply sunscreen at school and higher fees for ride-hailing services.
Perhaps the most controversial was the paid leave.
Connecticut employees are now eligible for up to 12 weeks off. Compensation ranges from 55 to 90 percent based on a worker's salary. Employees will be able to care for themselves, a newborn or a sick family member by paying into the program.
Also on Monday, children over the age of 6 are allowed to apply their own sunscreen at school. Parents just need to provide the school nurse with a note.
Another law passed during the last session involves school climates. It establishes a social and emotional learning collaborative to promote a positive environment for students and held identify those at risk of suicides in grades 3 through 12.
A new law now makes state grants available for police departments. Cities can use those funds for 50 percent reimbursement of body camera equipment. Norwich was one city looking to add the devices to its police force, but said the price tag was too high.
Ethan's Law officially doesn't take effect until October, but it caught the attention of many people across the country this past legislative session. It's named after 15-year-old Ethan Song of Guilford. Ethan accidentally shot himself with an unsecured weapon at a friend's house.
Support for Ethan's Law was bipartisan. It's a gun safety measure that requires gun owners to properly store all guns, loaded or unloaded.
More information on the new laws that took effect on Monday can be found on the state's website here.
