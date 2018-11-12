HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state is looking at some changes to its medical marijuana program.
Lawmakers added another condition to the list of people who can be treated.
The General Assembly's Regulations Review Committee agreed that chronic neuropathic pain associated with degenerative spinal disorders is eligible for treatment with the drug.
With that change, there would be 31 conditions approved for adults and eight for patients under the age of 18 that can be treated with medical marijuana.
The committee also agreed to update state regulations to accommodate the federal Food and Drug Administration's recent approval of cannabis-based medication. The oral solution is called Epidiolex and is used for some rare, severe seizure disorders.
The last step in the approval process is for the state Department of Consumer Protection to submit the new regulations to the secretary of the state's office to be posted online.
There are currently 29,543 patients and 1,000 certified physicians in the state's medical marijuana program.
