EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- The East Hampton community is spreading kindness by painting rocks.
The rocks feature messages of gratitude for front-line workers, uplifting phrases, and creative designs, and they’re being seen at Sears Park in East Hampton.
"People loved the idea and we couldn't feel more fortunate to provide it to the town,” said Jeremy Hall, director of East Hampton Parks & Recreation.
He said that’s why they decided to start the Community Kindness and Design Rock Trail
Folks can paint a rock with a design or message of kindness, and then place it along the trail.
"The rocks are just a part of it. It's the stories that are coming into us about what this has done for them,” Hall said.
So far they’ve counted more than 230 rocks.
They’ve also expanded the project to the Airline Trail.
"It really brings joy to us and it really stands for, what we stand for,” said Morgan Slossberg, program leader of East Hampton Parks & Recreation.
She adds that they hope to inspire other cities and towns to do this as well.
"If we can spread that and even offer it to another community, just to give [them] an idea, I think that's awesome,” Slossberg said.
If you stop by the trail to see all of these rocks, be sure to maintain social distance and don't touch the rocks.
