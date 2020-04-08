NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- For anyone looking for an interesting activity around the New Britain area, head to the walking trails at Stanley Park.
A civic-minded group has a rock solid plan that’s sprucing up the park while sending a positive vibe throughout the community.
About three-and-a-half weeks ago, an organization called New Britain Paint A Rock put up a sign along the trail, saying “take a rock, paint it, and bring it back to help decorate the environment.”
While the rocks are small, their pictures are certainly bright enough to catch your eye.
“I thought it was just kids playing around. It’s kind of cute,” said Dorothy Michalowski, of New Britain.
The world right now is dramatically changing almost every day, so to find comfort in a routine helps with anxiety.
“It’s a great pick-me-up, so to speak, when we come,” said Michelle Malinowski, of New Britain.
What started out as just a pile of rocks, has grown over the weeks as a great thing, especially for families and children.
Malinowski said she believes the message and designs on the rocks represent the soul and pride of New Britain, which is an encouraging message that should be spread while we try and control the spread of the coronavirus.
“Every day is like a new discovery as rocks appear all the time. I have some of my favorites,” Malinowski said.
There is no true timetable for this effort to be completed. As long as a spirit can be lifted a time or two, then the Paint A Rock program is here to stay in New Britain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.