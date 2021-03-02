WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two people face charges for kidnapping a man and forcing him to use his ATM card around town.
Jalen Faucette-Smith, 20, and 20-year-old Teesa McElroy, both of New Britain, were arrested on Monday on the strength of a warrant.
Police said they started investigating the case in January.
On Jan. 28, a 21-year-old man was taken at knifepoint as he walked east on Boulevard from Troutbrook Drive in West Hartford.
Police said the man was forced into a vehicle and taken to multiple locations where his ATM card was repeatedly used for illegal purchases.
They also said the victim was held at an unknown location and had minor injuries.
He was released the next day in Hartford. That's when he contacted West Hartford police.
Faucette-Smith was arrested at the West Farms Mall on New Britain Avenue.
He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit those crimes, second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny and payment card theft.
McElroy was taken into custody after the vehicle she was in was stopped on Intestate 84 in Hartford.
She was charged with kidnapping, robbery, conspiracy to commit those crimes, larceny, payment card theft, and illegal use of a payment card.
