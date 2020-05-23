(WFSB) - From Canada to Connecticut. Two cousins are running hundreds of miles to raise money for a Foodshare.
A passion for running and giving back bonds cousins Tanner Kern and Jordan Tucker.
Their latest mission will be unforgettable.
"I don't think anyone's done it to this extent if they have done it," Essex resident Tanner Kern stated.
The races Tanner was training for were canceled, because of the pandemic.
"I was like, 'Alright, I’m trained. I've got a lot of miles on my legs. I want to do something'," explained Kern.
He was inspired by the headlines to team up with Foodshare
"You see the lines at Rentschler Field, people collecting food, and you see the food scarcity all over the state, so I wanted to do my part to help," continued Kern.
The week-long journey starts June 12 at the Beecher Falls, Vermont border crossing.
Tanner and Jordan will head south 260 miles on foot.
"When I finish with my cousin on that Thursday night, it's going to be an amazing feeling for myself. It’s going to be great for all of the people that need food that we've raised money for. There's so much benefit and great things that come out of this run so it's definitely worth the pain," said Kern.
They’ll travel 40 miles a day.
"And that last day, it will only be about 20 miles and going to finish at Foodshare's office, which is going to be really cool," says Kern.
Getting from the U.S.-Canada border to Bloomfield will be a second feat for Tanner.
Last month, he ran 100 miles in a weekend.
He raised $600 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
He hopes to raise $1,000 this time for families facing insecurity.
"I know times are extremely hard right now, but anything can help," added Kern.
If you’d like to help out Tanner and Jordan in their fundraising efforts, you can click or tap here for more information.
