BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport are investigating a pair of fatal shootings that occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday.
According to Bridgeport Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald, officers responded to the area of 74 Worth Street around 12:05 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.
Arriving officers found a deceased man, later identified as 31-year-old Daron Jones, on the porch of 90 Worth Street.
Capt. Fitzgerald said that Jones had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Detectives are working on determining a motive for the shooting.
Approximately two and a half hours later, police say that 21-year-old Nyair Nixon was shot multiple times inside the Keystone Bar on Barnum Avenue.
Nixon then stumbled outside and collapsed in the roadway.
Capt. Fitzgerald stated that an oncoming vehicle struck Nixon and then fled the scene.
First responders encountered a large, hostile crowd upon arrival and requested assistance from the Stratford Police Department to help keep the crowd under control as they conducted their investigation.
Nixon was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Officials remained on scene for several hours.
Capt. Fitzgerald adds that this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information on the first shooting is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.
Police ask anyone that has any information on the second shooting to call Bridgeport Police Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Bridgeport TIPS line at 203-576-TIPS.
shootings in Bridgeport, NO WAY
