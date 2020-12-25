HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A pair of fires has left twenty-eight people without a place to call home.
On Christmas night, crews were called to an apartment building at 100 Benton Street around 10:40 p.m. where they located an active fire.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after firefighters arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid from other departments be brought to the scene.
One occupant was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The Red Cross is helping a total of twenty-five people that were displaced.
Not long after crews put out the fire on Benton Street, Hartford firefighters responded to 18 West Raymond Street in the Blue Hills neighborhood just after 3 a.m. to find heavy fire emitting from the second floor of a three-story Victorian home.
The fire was able to make its way into the third floor and attic space while crews continued to tackle the flames.
It took crews about twenty minutes to knock down the visible fire and had the flames under control within an hour.
Chief Oquendo added that no one was home when the fire broke out.
The Red Cross is also assisting the three adults and two children that were displaced by that fire.
The cause of both fires remain under investigation.
