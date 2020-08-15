MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what sparked two fires Friday evening in Middletown.
Middletown Fire officials say that they responded to a report of a structure fire on Summer Hill Road just after 4 p.m.
Arriving firefighters located a fire in the living room of the residence and had spread to the floor above, but were able to put the flames out quickly.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Just after 6 p.m., crews responded to an apartment fire on Washington Street and remained on scene for several hours.
It is unclear if any of the fires are considered suspicious or if anyone was displaced.
Officials have not released a cause for either fire as of yet.
We have reached out to the Middletown Fire Department, but they have not returned our request for further comment.
