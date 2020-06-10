CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship announced on Tuesday that a pair of former No. 1 players in the Official World Golf Ranking committed to play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Dustin Johnson and Jason Day are major championship winners who have won a combined 32 PGA TOUR events, Travelers officials said.
“This is a wonderful player field we have shaping up for our viewers,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Dustin and Jason have both won a lot of tournaments on the PGA Tour, including majors, and we’re thrilled to hear that they’re coming back to Connecticut.”
Johnson, currently ranked 5th in the world, is the sixth top-10 player to join the Travelers Championship field. He won at least one PGA Tour event in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour. Johnson was named PGA Tour Player of the Year and won three tournaments in 2016, including the U.S. Open for his first major championship. He has 20 tour victories, 17 top-10 finishes in major tournaments and will be making his fourth start at TPC River Highlands.
Day is a 12-time PGA Tour winner, including the PGA Championship in 2015 for his first major title. He won five tournaments that year, including two FedExCup playoff events that moved him to the top spot in the world rankings, which he held for 51 weeks. Day tied for eighth at the 2019 Travelers Championship, his best finish in five appearances.
“I’m very excited to welcome Dustin and Jason back to the Travelers Championship and for our fans who will be watching from home,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Our player field this year will be one of the strongest on the PGA TOUR and help us raise more money for charity.”
Johnson and Day join a group of some of the world’s best players including No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Brooks Koepka, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, who are tied for No. 7.
The 2020 Travelers Championship can be seen June 25–28 on Golf Channel on Thursday through Sunday and Channel 3 on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR has announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event. For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.
