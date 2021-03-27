HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said one of them, a shooting on Enfield Street, was deadly.
The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Wethersfield Avenue.
Police say a man had been shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Investigators are looking into what led up to both shootings.
