SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after police say they drove a car into a home Monday.
It happened during the afternoon hours on Hemlock Road.
Police say this all stemmed from a shoplifting incident on Queen Street, where a boy and a girl had stolen from a package store.
The pair of juveniles drove down Aircraft Road and managed to strike two cars and a trailer before crashing into the Hemlock Road residence.
Police said the two jumped out of the car and tried to flee on foot, but were later apprehended.
Officials had determined that the car the juveniles were driving in had been reported stolen.
Police haven't said if anyone was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.