MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - With Halloween this weekend, Manchester Public Schools are asking kids not only in their school system, but everywhere to remain vigilant.
School officials say they are reminding everyone to look at what's in the treat they're eating and where it came from.
This comes after two students had to be taken to the hospital after experiencing an adverse reaction to something they had consumed earlier in the day.
School officials are also reminding parents to tell their child not to eat anything that isn't commercially wrapped and to also look out for signs that the packaging has been tampered with, such as discoloration and tiny either pinholes or tears in the wrappers.
The conditions of either student isn't yet known.
