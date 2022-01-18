SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two 16-year-olds were taken into custody after police said they drove a stolen car into a home on Monday.
It happened during the afternoon hours on Hemlock Road.
Police said started with a shoplifting incident at Queen Street Liquors on Queen Street. The suspects were a boy and a girl who reportedly took several bottles of alcohol.
The pair of juveniles drove down Aircraft Road and managed to strike two cars and a trailer before crashing into the Hemlock Road home.
Police said the two jumped out of the 2009 Audi A4 and tried to flee on foot toward the nearby BJ's Wholesale Club, but were later apprehended when officers surrounded the area.
Officials had determined that the car the juveniles were driving had been reported stolen out of Torrington.
The 16-year-old boy, who was the driver, was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and interfering with an officer. He was also issued a misdemeanor summons that charged him with reckless driving, failure to drive in a proper lane, operating without a license, and evading responsibility.
The 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.
Both juveniles were turned over to the custody of their parents.
No structural damage was reported to the home. No one was hurt.
