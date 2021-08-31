HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers are expected to make a full recovery after being shot Tuesday.
Police say they were alerted around 4:25 in the evening of a Shot Spotter activation in the area of 9 Hazel Street.
Officers canvassed the area, but did not locate any shooting victims.
A short time later, investigators were notified that two 17-year-old boys arrived at a local hospital via vehicle seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police are looking into what led up to the shooting.
