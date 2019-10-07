EASTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two teens are facing charges after police said they tried stealing hemp plants while being in possession of a stolen car.
Early in the morning on Monday, police in Easton received a call from a farm on Sport Hill Road reporting suspicious people on the property.
Turns out, police said Josue Gonzalez-Vazquez and Jacob Castro, both 19, were allegedly trying to steal legally regulated hemp plants that are used to produce CBD oil.
The two fled in a dark colored Honda that had a New York registration.
While fleeing from police, the car ended up crashing near the Exit 46 entrance/exit ramp to the Merritt Parkway.
The driver fled on foot while the passenger stayed at the scene. The driver was later captured by state police.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of East Haven.
Gonzalez-Vazquez was charged with third-degree larceny, engaging in pursuit, misuse of plates, and other motor vehicle charges.
Castro was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
Both were held on a $10,000 bond.
Ghetto people in a stolen ghetto car trying to steal something they thought were drugs. Classic.
