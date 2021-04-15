WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The show will go on at the Palace Theater in Waterbury.
After a hiatus during the pandemic, live shows will return to the stage this fall.
The 2021-2022 Broadway series features seven plays and musicals.
The curtain goes up Oct. 1 with Chazz Palminteri's “A Bronx Tale.”
The rest of the shows are:
- Anastasia: Oct. 19–21, 2021
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Nov. 19–20, 2021
- An American in Paris: Jan. 28–29, 2022
- Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 11–12, 2022
- Waitress: April 22–23, 2022
- The Band's Visit: May 17–19, 2022
This will also be the theater’s 100th anniversary season.
Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
