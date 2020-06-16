NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating financial impact on some businesses and nonprofit organizations.
One example is the VFW Post in New Britain.
In New Britain, they have had a VFW post for almost a hundred years, and they are in so much financial trouble that they are worried that they will not be able to celebrate their 100-year anniversary in October.
Bob Stafford is the trustee of Post 511 and he says between needing a new roof, loss of income from not being able to rent out their VFW hall during the closure, and not having members coming during the pandemic, they are in trouble and need to raise about $60,000 to stay open.
The Plexiglass they have put up at the bar and much needed new flooring have come from donations and they still need more donations.
“This is, as far as I know, the first time that we have asked for help for donations,” Stafford said.
Over the past several years, almost 20 VFW posts in Connecticut have closed. People like Bob Townes, who enjoys the comradery of sharing war stories with people says if the one in New Britain closes, it would be devastating to lose that comradery.
“No matter what branch of the service we served in, we joke, we play with each other, we joke with each other. Things like that and by and large, we are pretty much a family,” Townes said. “We are not selfish people. We are not looking for a handout, we are looking for a hand up.”
If you would like to make a donation to help VFW Post 511, click here.
