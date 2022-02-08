(WFSB) – More teachers are leaving the profession earlier than they planned.
That includes the 2019 Connecticut Teacher of the Year who decided to retire early.
Eyewitness News spoke with her exclusively on Tuesday.
Sheena Graham taught for nearly 40 years and the decision to leave teaching early was a difficult one.
She did not feel safe teaching during the pandemic.
She says the decision is what’s best for her and her family.
Graham taught music at the Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport.
She was selected as the Connecticut Teacher of the Year in 2019.
Having a latex allergy posed numerous safety challenges for her as she taught during the pandemic.
Graham says changes are needed across the board, including more support for staff in underfunded districts as well as better pay.
She says the pandemic brought a lot of inequities in education to the forefront.
A combination of burnout and lack of support ultimately lead to the former teacher of the year to retire from teaching early.
According to the National Education Association, 55% of educators are saying they are ready to leave the profession they love earlier than planned.
“When it came time for me to make a decision over what I was going to do or not do, I had to take my health into consideration, I had to take my family into consideration,” Graham said.
Graham says she’s not exactly sure of where she’ll go next but she wants to still find ways to work with children and advocate for education.
She thinks she can do more for the profession from the outside rather than the inside.
