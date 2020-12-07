HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic continues to take a toll on the restaurant industry.
Bin 228 announced over the week that its Hartford wine bar will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
It’s just the latest eater in the Capitol City to close up shop this year.
Restaurant owners are worried they could soon have to follow suit. The problem is they rely on people coming into the area and sitting down to enjoy a meal.
That’s why the pandemic has been especially hard on them.
“Full-service restaurants are the ones that have been hit the hardest because they need people to come in and dine,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
The pandemic has been hard on the restaurant industry in general, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s felt the same impact.
Fine dining and downtown eateries have felt even more pressure as the pandemic limits indoor dining.
The latest casualty appears to be Bin 228 Wine Bar.
“I’ve been getting going back and forth, the decision seems to get easier and easier as the months go on,” said Alicia Roncari, owner of Bin 228.
Owner Alicia Roncari announced on social media this weekend that the Pearl Street establishment will remain closed. She hopes to reopen it one day, but says that’s growing less likely by the day.
Due to current restrictions, she can only have three tables inside and says opening just doesn’t make sense.
Scott Dolch of the Connecticut Restaurant Association says this is a feeling shared by a lot of the owners in downtown Hartford and other cities.
“They’re having to look at their business, what’s happened over the last few weeks, and making difficult decisions,” Dolch said.
The problem begins with foot traffic. Holiday events and concerts have been put on hold and any sporting events are being played before little to no crowds, if at all.
Many of these restaurants serve menus geared toward people looking to dine in.
“A lot of fine dining establishments, their things don’t travel from, you know, it’s better to be having those meals from inside the restaurant,” Roncari said.
The restaurant association recently launched a campaign to save restaurants, hoping to get both funding and consumer confidence.
Roncari has kept her Glastonbury gastropub open, but without financial support, she says the wine bar’s temporary closure will become permanent.
“We just need money. We’re going to need money to help us survive the next at least, the next four months,” Roncari said.
Channel 3 reached out to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin’s office but did not receive a comment.
Industry experts have predicted that 25 percent of all restaurants will close permanently because of the pandemic. That could mean more than 2,000 of Connecticut’s roughly 8,500 eateries.
