GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – The pandemic has created new challenges for those who work with domestic violence victims, especially when some victims may feel trapped in an abusive home.
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Channel 3 took a look at how these programs are helping victims get out.
Shelters and organizations have seen a rise in calls for help at a time when public health guidelines make some of those services, but technology is helping to connect victims with advocates.
“Domestic violence is certainly exasperated by the pandemic,” said Karen Jarmoc, Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
When shutdowns started to contain coronavirus, experts raised concerns about domestic violence. Seven months later, they say we’re seeing signs domestic violence could be rising.
The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says calls to its statewide hotline are up 30 percent, requests for services are up 5 percent, and time spent on calls is up 130 percent.
One of the reasons for the increased call times is that CCADV estimates 10 percent of calls relate to the virus.
“It’s got to be ten times harder, because where are they going to go [due to the] dear of contracting COVID,” said Mary, a domestic violence survivor.
Mary is a domestic violence survivor. Channel 3 is not using her real name. She says deciding to leave an abusive relationship is hard, and doing it during the pandemic must be harder.
“What if you catch it, bring it home, you’re staying with an elderly person,” Mary said.
Domestic violence shelters already operated at full capacity and social distancing guidelines leave no room for overflow.
CCADV says demand for shelters is now 45 percent more than the available space. It’s network of 18 organizations have spent $340,000 putting families in hotels.
“That’s a completely unanticipated cost and we don’t anticipate it to be going away well into 2021,” Jarmoc said.
Jarmoc is hoping the state will use some of its federal aid to help.
CCADV launched it’s new CT Safe Connect Portal late last year, allowing victims to seek help by phone, email, text, or online chat. It leaves no record in your internet history.
“We’re able to reach more victims, we’re able to get more services to people we might not have been able to get before,” said Dylan Figueriredo, CCADV Program Manager.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, click here.
