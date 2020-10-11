WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A popular Fall festival in Windsor is celebrating forty-three years.
Although the pandemic has changed some activities, the owner says they are still going strong and wants families to come out and enjoy what they have to offer.
"Get together with friends that we don’t see all the time and get the kids together. It’s a beautiful, Fall day in Connecticut. So lovely to be out," Leann of Windsor tells us.
Picking a pumpkin with the family, getting your face painted, and hitching a ride on wagon.
Fall is in full swing at Brown’s Harvest and families are taking advantage of it.
"We’re looking for things to do with the kids. It’s so nice that Brown’s Harvest is still open and doing things during this time, so it gives the kids something to look forward to," Ashley Montgomery of West Hartford stated.
The hay ride and pumpkin program is still going strong, but there are a few differences this year, because of COVID-19.
On the weekends, people have to purchase tickets in advance for the hay rides, corn maze, and jumping pad.
Owner Kathi Martin says they are limiting the number of people on the farm and cutting down the number of people on each hay ride.
"This year, we’ve gone to timed admissions. There are very few available for walk-ups, but we do it timed entrance admission," says Martin.
Martin says they are frequently sanitizing the hay wagons, picnic tables, and other high volume areas.
Masks are also required.
Some attractions are closed this year, like the children’s activities inside the barn house, but there’s still plenty to do.
The corn maze is just one of many activities people can do at Brown’s Harvest.
It’s easy to social distance and it’s an activity that families can do together.
Guests can also try a virtual scavenger hunt, get an apple cider doughnut, and/or take pictures with friends.
"We live in different towns. We don’t see each other very often, so it was nice that we can get together safely and outside, and have some semblance of normalcy," Natalie of West Hartford explained.
And for that, many families say they’re grateful.
"During these times, it’s so hard keeping the kids cooped up inside all the time. We want to give them something to look forward to, so the fact that they’re open during this is amazing and great," added Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.