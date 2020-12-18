MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A day after Winter Storm Bailey dropped around a foot of powder around the state, Powder Ridge Mountain is opening.
When you think of what a bad year it’s been for business, getting a nice, fluffy snow is really what this industry needed and people are coming out, enjoying the gift from Winter Storm Bailey.
"March 16th, 2020 is the day we started thinking about this," Guilford resident Mike Depasquale tells us.
It’s been a long time coming for the Depasquale family.
"The day the quarantine started, we couldn’t wait to come back. They cut the season short last year," explained Depasquale.
So along with his sons, Hunter and Brody, they’re here on opening day taking advantage of all that Winter Storm Bailey gave the state.
"We got a racer who needed the snow and a future racer who wanted the snow, so a perfect time for a storm," stated Depasquale.
The snow was an early Christmas gift for Powder Ridge.
The mountain resort and its other property, Brownstone, have been hit hard during the pandemic.
Weddings canceled and limits on capacity made this a tough year.
"Those types of businesses that are so dependent on events, conventions, weddings, there’s no getting 2020 back," Powder Ridge Mountain and Resort CEO Sean Hayes says.
While that money may be gone, Hayes and the families supporting this locally owned business are looking ahead, hoping the early snow is just a sign that 2021 may be better.
"The last three years in southern New England has been a struggle for Mother Nature for assistance in snow. This is huge for us," added Hayes.
Since COVID is still spreading throughout the state, there are strict measures in place.
