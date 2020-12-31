HARTFORD (WFSB) - Traditional celebrations have either been changed or put on hold completely as the coronavirus still has its grips on the U.S.
Connecticut is no different. Our positivity rate is at 8.95 percent, barely lower than yesterday.
These numbers should have anyone who may be thinking about going out in the next hour to just hold on for a moment.
It’s been a bad year and the numbers we’re seeing today are suggesting the worst may still be ahead.
Ringing in the new year shoulder to shoulder is not happening in 2020.
In fact, tonight in New Haven, the city’s COVID-19 taskforce is sweeping restaurants looking to break up the traditions of big celebrations.
"Everybody is on standby," Maritza Bond, New Haven Public Health Director said. "Anybody that is going to be open past 10 o’clock will immediately be shut down, then facing revocation of their license by the health department."
The timing comes as the state hovers around a nine percent infection rate, one of the highest we’ve seen all season.
"The state is in red except for a few small towns and it’s all major cities. We’re struggling right now," Bond said
With Christmas less than a week before, it’s unknown if we’re just starting to see the results of those private gatherings.
"I can’t sit around enforcing what happens in your private residence. We get complaints and we’ll show up, but the other 99 percent is related to what you can do," Governor Ned Lamont said Wednesday.
That’s why the state is simply pleading with residents to stay home this year.
"Keep to your closest cadre of friends. I know how aggravating this is to hear me say this same thing over and over again. I got kids. I hear it from them," Lamont said.
The governor warns fines will be issued.
"10 o’clock is 10 o’clock. Fines will be exacted if you think you can skirt this just because this is New Year’s Eve."
Mangoz in Bridgeport was hit with a $10,000 fine today for violating gathering restrictions last week.
The new haven sweep uncovered no known problems tonight but like most of us, the governor too is looking toward 2021.
"I think New Year’s Eve is by definition an informal social interaction. I don’t want to be a killjoy, but next New Year’s Eve could be a really big show if we’re really cautious this time around," Lamont said.
