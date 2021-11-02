NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the central issues in the Elm City's mayoral race.
Republican challenger John Carlson is taking on Democratic incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker.
Elicker argued that the city's response to COVID was strong.
Carlson acknowledged that masks and vaccines work. However, he said he would not enforce a mandate.
Channel 3 spoke with voters who went to the polls on Tuesday morning.
"I think at a local level we can participate through voting and also getting involved with our civic-minded duties in some small way," said Jim Bednarczyk of New Haven. "It starts to make a difference, it truly does."
Polls close at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.