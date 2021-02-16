WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- For years, Catholic schools have been seeing less students in their halls.
It's the reason Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury is closing down.
But, the pandemic is showing there’s still a chance for these schools to thrive.
The Archdiocese of Hartford said overall in the past year, enrollment is down 5 percent, saying it’s a demographic issue.
"There's smaller families, you know, you look around and you see even towns where public schools are not fully utilized because the population base is just declining,” said Father Michael Whyte.
Despite the decline, the Archdiocese has seen more students from public schools transfer in, saying those families wanted in-person learning, which they've been able to have since the beginning of the school year.
Father Whyte said this shows they need to showcase their ability to meet children’s mental and social needs to be able to get enrollment up.
"We need to look at a new way to market our schools and show this is not just about math and science and sports, those are all great and very important, don't get me wrong, but we also need to be about the complete person,” Whyte said.
As news that declining enrollment was forcing the closure of Sacred Heart High School, thousands of alumni got together online and shared their times in those halls in a plea to keep it open.
Tim Cipriano, a 1989 graduate, said it may be paying off.
He recently got on the phone with the school's president, Eileen Regan, who told him there's a plan in the works to try and save the school.
"It seems to me the school is now, you know, running on sort of on overtime to get a plan together or to introduce the plan that may have been already put together,” Cipriano said.
For now, the Archdiocese of Hartford said it doesn't plan to close any schools except Sacred Heart.
