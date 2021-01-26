vNEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Yale New Haven Hospital and the New Haven NAACP want more people to trust the COVID-19 vaccine.
An expert panel hosted a town hall on Tuesday night, busting myths and answering questions about the vaccine.
There’s a level of distrust among communities of color with the COVID-19 vaccine. A big part of it is related to the dark history of medical experimentation and health inequities African Americans have faced.
Experts wanted to dispel the concerns and the myths about the vaccine and build confidence in its effectiveness.
“We need the Black and Brown communities more than ever to get this vaccine so we can have longer life expectancies,” said Doris Dumas, NAACP New Haven President.
A November Pew Research survey shows 71 percent of Black Americans know someone who has been hospitalized or died because of COVID-19, but only 42 percent say they’ll get vaccinated.
“We know there’s a lot of fear, there’s mistrust and concern about the vaccine by some in the Black community,” Dumas said.
The New Haven NAACP and Yale New Haven Hospital teamed up to put the biggest concerns to rest in hopes more people will get on board.
One worry is that vaccine research was rushed, and the trials didn’t include people of color. That is false.
“There were multiple phases of the clinical trial. We do have the data and they were included and we were included here and represented locally,” said Tesheia Johnson, Yale Center for Clinical Investigation.
Director for the Yale Center of Clinical Investigation Tesheia Johnson says people with conditions like diabetes were also included in the vaccine trials.
Another worry is the make up and effectiveness of the vaccine.
“The data we have so far shows that these are safe and effective. You’re not putting any of the actual virus in your body,” said Dr. Arjun Venkateesh.
Doctors also explained why people need two doses with Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine.
“The first vaccine primes the immune system and the second dose gives it that kick and that boost, and the antibody levels shoot up,” said Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu.
A major concern is long-term side effects. Doctors say they’re still learning more about this.
“Nobody is reporting any delayed effects or side effects, but we do know that this long COVID this is a real problem, so it’s important that people get vaccinated when they have the chance,” Dr. Venkateesh said.
New Haven community leaders say some people are taking the wait and see approach, but experts say getting the vaccine has to be a community effort.
“Instead of wait and see, we don’t really have the luxury or the option of waiting and seeing. There’s an urgency here,” said Reverend Perry.
The doctors spoke about community immunity. According to the World Health Organization, to achieve herd immunity, a substantial part of the population will need to be vaccinated, but that percentage is unknown at this time.
For comparison, 95 percent of the population needed to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity again the measles.
