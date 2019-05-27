ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Rocky Hill's Memorial Day parade paid homage to those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the country.
Hundreds of people lined the streets for the annual event.
Joe Laurito said he's been coming to it for decades.
"It's a great time," Laurito said.
The parade stepped off from Rocky Hill High School on Monday morning.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was among those marching.
"Everyone's out enjoying, but, it's also an opportunity to reflect on the people who have given their lives so we can be a free people," Bysiewicz said.
Service members, veterans, elected officials, first responders, sports teams, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, local organizations and businesses and Rocky Hill Town Theatre all took part.
Many who attended called it a family tradition.
"I usually come here every year," said a viewer who only wished to be identified as Joey. "I come with my sisters!"
It's a tradition they hold dear.
"We come every year," said Nick D'Emanuele of Rocky Hill. "We come to this parade and the Wethersfield one."
"When the parade goes by, they clap and cheer when the soldiers walk by," said Kristin D'Emanuele, also of Rocky Hill. "That's very important for us."
People along the route told Channel 3 that it's important to attend Memorial Day events to say "thank you" to those who served.
"I was raised here, went to school here, so I come back every year," said Dawn Miller of Middletown.
For more on Memorial Day events across the state, head here.
